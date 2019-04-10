IRGC vows to give ‘unforgettable’ lessons to enemies

The ‘illegal, unconventional and unprecedented’ measure of the US regime to put IRGC along terrorist groups shows the depth of Washington’s anger and grudge against the force, reads the statement.

This measure is the continuation of the White House’s failures in the region and enhances IRGC’s determination to speed up strengthening its defensive and attacking capabilities, it adds.

IRGC also appreciated the support of all Iranian people and officials after the US announcement, adding that the force “will not hesitate to guard and defend the Revolution and its lofty ideals and … if required, it will give unforgettable lessons to enemies.”

Trump administration announced Monday that it is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. In response to this unprecedented measure against the military force of another country, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognized the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

MNA/IRN83272756