  1. Iran
12 April 2019 - 14:16

Army forces, IRGC go hand in hand: Cmdr. Heidari

Army forces, IRGC go hand in hand: Cmdr. Heidari

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – “Iranian army forces cooperate hand in hand with IRGC,” Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari said before Friday Prayers in Tehran.

“The enemy’s decision to designate IRGC a terrorist group was madness and Americans should know that it was a self-destruction act since they have put the security of their own forces, in particular US Central Command (CENTCOM), in danger across the world,” he said.

Underlining the warm cooperation between Iranian army forces and IRGC, he added that “the cooperation has made the enemy angry and it is trying to sow conflict among Iranian forces but all is done will not bear fruit.”

HJ/IRN83274876

News Code 144018

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News