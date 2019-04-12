Army forces, IRGC go hand in hand: Cmdr. Heidari

“The enemy’s decision to designate IRGC a terrorist group was madness and Americans should know that it was a self-destruction act since they have put the security of their own forces, in particular US Central Command (CENTCOM), in danger across the world,” he said.

Underlining the warm cooperation between Iranian army forces and IRGC, he added that “the cooperation has made the enemy angry and it is trying to sow conflict among Iranian forces but all is done will not bear fruit.”

