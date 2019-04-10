  1. Politics
US’ IRGC ban may ‘further disturb the region’: Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi warned that US decision to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization may further disturb the region.

Iraq has tried to stop the decision to include the IRGC on the terrorism list and has contacted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman King, the US government and the Egyptian government, Abdul Mahdi told a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"We explained to them that the decision could have negative impacts on Iraq and the entire region, and that such escalation could further disturb the region," Abdul Mahdi said, Xinhua reported.

"We have told Iran and America that we do not want Iraq to be a field of conflicts," he added.

Trump administration announced Monday that it is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. In response to this unprecedented measure against the military force of another country, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognized the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

