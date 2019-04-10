  1. Iran
US’ blacklisting of IRGC will shorten Zionist regime’s life: Maj. Gen. Safavi

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Making remarks about the US act of designating IRGC as a terrorist group, Top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Wednesday that the announcement will shorten the life of the Zionist regime but will empower Iran.

“Americans will fail in their foreign policy. Trump is the worst American President regarding political policies and other aspects. He is stupid and we thank God that our enemies are fool,” he said on Wednesday.

“In my view, Zionists, Netanyahu, and American Israel Public Affairs Committee, have had the most influence on the US to make this decision and Trump wanted to satisfy them since some six million Jews live in the US and he needs their vote for the next round of US presidential elections,” he added.

“Except Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, more than ten of officials in the US government back Zionists and I hereby announce that they will be obliged to leave the region due to their fear of Iran’s reaction to the issue,” he warned.

