Senior cleric calls for boosting production in line with Leader’s instructions

During this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, senior cleric Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari referred to the naming of the new year ‘Boosting Production’ by the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, praising the leader for his wise leadership and his ability to bring together the whole nation for a better future.

Haj Ali Akbari described the new Iranian year of 1398, which began on March 21, a promising year during which the Iranian nation could have better days.

The senior cleric also praised the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for outlining the principles of the Resistance Economy Doctrine many years ago in the face of foreign economic sanctions, saying that the Resistance Economy could foil the plots against the country’s economy under the current circumstances.

“This year’s slogan (Boosting Production) is the spirit of the Resistance Economy,” said the Tehran's Interim Friday Prayers leader.

He called on the government and various parts of the Islamic Establishment to attach great importance to boosting domestic production in the face of economic war waged by the enemies.

“If our domestic production booms, there will be more goods available, inflation rate decline, prices will reduce, less foreign produce will be imported, we will need less foreign currency, unemployment will be under control, progress will be made on various directions, hope for the future in the younger generation will blossom, exports will increase and we can attract more foreign investment,” Haj Ali Akbari said.

The senior cleric also attached importance to the anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Republic Day, which is commemorated 3 days later from now on April 1, calling the day one of the biggest and most important events in Iran’s history, which need to be paid more attention to.

KI/4577642