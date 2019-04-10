Iran has not declared war on US: senior MP

“Iran has adopted a defensive measure in the face of Washington’s measure which is internationally unconventional and against human rights charter,” he told IRNA Wednesday, highlighting, “this [Iran’s measure] does not mean a declaration of war.”

Falahatpisheh, who is in Moscow for tripartite talks on Syria, also called on members of the Iranian Parliament to avoid making comments such as those related to killing US troops, noting that the country’s policy is ‘defensive’ and such remarks are not on the agenda.

Trump administration announced Monday that it is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. In response to this unprecedented measure against the military force of another country, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

