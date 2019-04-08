Iranian Parl. delegation to attend tripartite meeting in Moscow on Syria

Iran, Russia and Turkey parliaments are set to hold a joint meeting in State Duma, Moscow, on April 10 to address the ongoing situation in Syria.

Chairman of Iran’s Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, will head the Iranian delegation at the event.

The meeting will be held in line with the cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey in the framework of Astana process to bring peace and security to Syria.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The next round of the Astana talks will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on April 25-26.

