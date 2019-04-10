Britain rejects US’ demand for labeling IRGC terrorist group

The decision is by the US per se, he said.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono have also announced that Japan will not follow the US. The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the US and Iran to avoid escalation of tensions in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision, as well.

The US move to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization has been negatively received by a number of countries. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in retaliation, has recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

