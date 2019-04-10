US has animosity against IRGC due to defeating ISIL

In an interview with Mehr news agency correspondent, he showed reaction to the US move in designating Iran’s IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization and said, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an important part of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been deeply trusted by the noble nation of Iran.”

Boroujerdi referred to the significant role of IRGC in the fight against terrorism in the region and added, “the interpretation of US’s submissive move is this that since the United States has been a strong supporter of ISIL and made many contributions to them [ISIL] during Syria’s crisis and consequently, saved leaders of this terrorist group from prisons and treated their injured in Israel, the United States is seeking revenge against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Boroujerdi reiterated, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps along with Army forces and people of Syria and in collaboration with Russia played an important role in defeating ISIL.”

MA/4584839