US wrong decisions have spread terrorism in region: senior MP

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, and his accompanying delegation, met and held talks with Chairman of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, in Moscow on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the senior Iranian MP said his Committee welcomes and supports any measures in line with promoting the national interests of Tehran and Moscow, and called for closer security and political cooperation between the two sides, given the current developments in the region.

Falahatpisheh went on to censure the US President Donald Trump’s wrong policies in supporting and training terrorist groups in the region, adding “cooperation among independent states against the US hegemony can put an end to the security threats and unlawful measures of this country.”

He also deemed Russia’s strong presence on the international scene an opportunity for establishing peace and security in the world.

The Russian official, for his part, condemned the unjust sanctions against Iran and Russia, deeming them a blatant violation of international law.

“The imposition of US sanctions reflects Washington's unilateralism and lack of commitment to international agreements.”

The world no longer trusts the US to abide by its commitments, Slutsky added.

He also called for the removal of any barriers to expansion of trade and economic relations Iran and Russia.

Falahatpisheh is in Moscow to take part at tripartite talks on Syria.

