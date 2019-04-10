  1. Culture
‘The Stranger Screeches’ goes to London Lift-Off Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘The Stranger Screeches’ directed by Shahin Heidari has made it into the lineup of the 9th London Lift-Off Film Festival.

London Lift-Off Film Festival will run for the 9th consecutive year from 15th to 21st April 2019 in the British capital. The Lift-Off Global Network holds film festivals in a number of cities around the world including Sydney, Manchester, Melbourne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Tokyo, Paris and New York.

‘The Stranger Screeches’, a short film written and directed by Shahin Heidari, is taking part at the 9th edition of London Lift-Off Film Festival.

The film discusses the problems of routine and mundane life, a physiological issue that the majority of today’s societies are grappling with. ‘The Stranger Screeches’ is an experimental film, which attempts to depict the mundane in a way to awaken the audience to the dangers of this subconscious crisis and encourage them to find a way to get out of it.

