‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ wins best doc award at ÍRÁN:CI

29 short, documentary and feature films, dedicated to Iranian cinema, were showcased at the 8th ÍRÁN:CI, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague, Brno and Bratislava.

The eighth edition of ÍRÁN:CI opened in Brno on Jan. 15 and continue at Bratislava, as well as at other venues in Prague until Jan. 26.

Iranian documentary ‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ directed by Reza Farahmand won the Best Documentary Award in competition with five other Iranian documentaries at the festival.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ is about Noor Al Helli, an Iraqi female journalist, who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against ISIL terrorists.

The documentary has previously won the main award of the 16th Signes de Nuit international film festival in France.

The statement released by the juries of the French festival on 'Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ hailed Farahmand’s bravery for taking the camera close to the subjects, giving the audience a glimpse into the severe tensions on the front line, and people’s suffering. The juries also commended the film for having succeeded in bringing to light the ambiguity and uncertainty in the words of ISIL supporters.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ provides a truly honest and arresting portrait of war and its true meaning to the civilians who live every second of their lives in absolute fear, according to ÍRÁN:CI.

The documentary will next take part at the One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic.

