Mehraveh Sharifinia has won the award for her role in ‘on Foot’, directed by Shokoofa Karimi.

The short film narrates the story of a young Afghan woman who has illegally entered Iran with her husband.

‘On Foot’ has also vied at more than nine world-renowned festivals and it has been screened in a number of countries such as the US, Italy, Serbia, and India.

