  1. Culture
11 April 2019 - 13:58

‘Mr. Deer’ wins award at Italy’s Skepto Filmfest.

‘Mr. Deer’ wins award at Italy’s Skepto Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Mr. Deer’ directed by Mojtaba Mousavi has won the ‘Skeptyricon Special Award’ at the 10th Skepto International Film Festival in Italy.

‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The short animated film directed by Mojtaba Mousavi won the ‘Skeptyricon Special Award’ at the 10th edition of Skepto International Film Festival in Italy.

The festival is focused on short films, and aims to encourage and give exposure to independent filmmakers from all over the world, according to its website. It also means to become a cultural reference point for the city of Cagliari and to widen its horizons to other Italian, European and Mediterranean cities.

The 10 edition of the event was held on 3-6 April 2019 in the Italian city of Cagliari.

MS/4587219

News Code 144006
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News