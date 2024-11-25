Parachinar Shiites victims of West-back Takfiri terrorists

On Thursday, the terrorist attack on some Shiite passenger cars of Parachenar on the way to Peshawar left about 100 martyrs.

Among the martyrs, there were 11 women, seven infants and 6 pregnant mothers. According to the hospital sources, the infant martyrs were martyred by gunshots to their mouths.

The victims were traveling in a convoy of multiple vehicles from Parachinar, the Shia-majority and the main town in Kurram, to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

One of the Pakistani media activists narrated new dimensions of the Takfiri terrorists' crime against the Shiites of the "Parachinar" area.

Syed Ali Ahmar Zeydi, one of Pakistan's media activists, said in an interview, "The number of martyrs in this terrorist attack reached 108 people, including 12 infants, and some were also injured in this terrorist incident."

After the attack of Takfiri elements, several people got off the buses and ran around to save their lives, but the terrorists followed them and martyred these people, Zeydi said, adding that some sources reported that some children were martyred after being shot in the mouth.

Following this terrorist attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari denounced the attack. The Pakistani premier said those behind the killing of innocent civilians will not go unpunished. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi labeled the shootings a “terrorist attack.”

Protests flare up in Pakistan

Since Friday, various cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, have witnessed rallies and marches in protest against the continuation of terrorist attacks against the Shiites of Parachinar.

Pakistani Shiites demanded immediate action from the government and the army to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime.

Chanting slogans against Takfiri terrorists, demonstrators demanded an immediate response from the government.

The Pakistani figures present in these gatherings emphasized that the terrorists have taken advantage of the intensification of unrest in the city of Parachenar and are trying to harm the peace among the followers of religious sects.

Where is Parachinar?

Parachinar is a city and the capital of the Kurram District in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Parachinar is situated on the west of Peshawar, that juts into the Paktia, Logar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan. With a distance of 110 kilometres (68 mi) from the capital of Afghanistan Kabul, Parachinar is the closest point in Pakistan to Kabul.

The city of Parachenar is located in the "Kurram" region of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan and is located near the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, where the majority of its population is Shia.

Parachinar has been the target of several terrorist attacks from 2007 to 2014 in which over 3000 people have died, making it the second-most targeted Pakistani city by militants after Peshawar.

For this reason, Parachenar Shiites are almost surrounded by Takfiris as Parachenar is adjacent to the Takfiri and Salafist areas of Peshawar.

The Shiites of Parachenar region have been oppressed and killed by Takfiri and Wahhabi elements under the pretext of land disputes.

Despite these security and military measures as well as extensive checkpoints at the entrances and exits of this area, Wahhabi and Takfiri groups commit terrorist actions against the Shiites of Parachinar in the shadow of the army's inattention.

The longest conflict in Parachinar occurred in 2007, during which Takfiri groups besieged this area. From January 2012 to January 2013, only as a result of 77 terrorist attacks, 635 Shiites were martyred and hundreds of others were injured.

Role of spy services in Parachinar conflicts

Providing documents, some sources have also revealed the role of the spy services of the Zionist regime and some Western regimes in equipping and arming Takfiri groups in Pakistan to kill the Shiites of this country.

Considering that the reason for the killing of Shiites by the Takfiris in Parachinar region is land disputes, it is necessary for the government of Pakistan to put urgent measures on the agenda as soon as possible in order to solve this problem.

The criminal Takfiris are the agents of global arrogance and Zionism, who are killing the oppressed and defenseless people of Parachinar region of Pakistan are trying to divide Muslims.

