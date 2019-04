AHVAZ, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brig. Gen. Heidari, who has been appointed as the commander of Army rescue operations in flooded regions in Lorestan, along with Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, who has been appointed as the commander of Army rescue operations in flooded regions in Khuzetan, visited the flood-stricken region in southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday.