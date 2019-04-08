Larijani stresses need to focus environmental pollution in Aras river

Larijani made the remarks on Mon. in his meeting with the President of National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Qatar.

In this meeting, Larijani pointed to the vast cultural, political and economic ties between Iran and Armenia which dates back to many years ago and reiterated, “the two countries of Iran and Armenia have established amicable ties with each other, so that the two countries enjoy high potentials to enhance their bilateral relationship more than ever.”

He then pointed to the issue of pollution in Aras river and stated, “this is a human and environmental issue that should be addressed by the Armenian government and environmental sector of the country in order not to be problematic for both Iran and Armenia.”

The attitude of Iranian people to Armenia has always been positive, he said, adding, “this amicable relationship existing between the two countries should not be distorted.”

For his part, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need to expand and develop economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia especially through joint economic cooperation commissions and noted, “Iran and Armenia enjoy many fields of cooperation, so that the two countries can focus on these fields in line with expanding mutual cooperation and collaboration.”

Armenia is determined to enhance and develop its amicable tie with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “accordingly, Armenia will not allow others to tarnish this friendly relationship exist between Iran and Armenia.”

It should be noted that 140th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will be held in Qatar on April 6-10.

