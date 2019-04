TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Forces of the Iranian Army built a 120-long pontoon bridge to facilitate access to flood-hit regions in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, on Tuesday. Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran. Flood has now reached Khuzestan province and all forces are putting all-out efforts to mitigate its damages.