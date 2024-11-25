Iran’s Sistan, Baluchestan exports $180mn goods in 7 months

Director General of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan province Iraj Hassanpour said that more than one million tons of non-oil goods, valued at about $180 million, were exported from the provincial customs offices in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22, 2024), showing a 13.8 and 11 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, cement, clinker, thermal coal, peas, tomatoes, dates and other agricultural products were exported from the customs offices of Sistan and Baluchestan province between March 21 to October 22, 2024, he underlined.

These products were exported from the provincial customs offices to the countries including Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, India, Kuwait, Iraq, Republic of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, he added.

