US full support enabled Gaza genocide: Hamas official

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sami Abu Zurhi, a high-ranking spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance movement, said that the support had taken “the form of financial and military aid, as well as political and media backing.”

“We hold the US administration fully responsible for the massacres and crimes committed by the Zionist occupation against our people,” he said.

The official strongly condemned the imposition of sanctions by the US Treasury Department against several Hamas leaders.

Zuhri noted that the bans had come after the US used its veto power at the United Nations Security Council against a draft resolution calling for an end to the war and delivery of aid to Gaza.

“These actions further prove that the US administration is complicit in the genocide against our people, bearing legal, political, and moral responsibility for these crimes.”

The official called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to “atone for its misdeeds and pressure the occupation into immediately halting its aggression against our people” before the imminent end of its term.

“Likewise, we call on the incoming administration to review the hostile policies of the Biden administration and rectify its catastrophic errors.”

Separately, Zuhri said the Israeli regime “deludes itself if it thinks that by committing more massacres, genocides, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement, it can achieve its aggressive goals in Gaza. This land has always been and will remain Palestinian.”

He, meanwhile, called on the international community “to activate all forms of support, relief, and backing for our people in Gaza, strengthen their resilience and steadfastness on their land, and enable them to defend their land and legitimate rights.”

SD/PressTV