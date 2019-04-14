New crises created in region

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with Vito Rosario Petrocelli, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Italy and praised sensitivity of Italian government with regard to the restoration of peace and security in the region.

There are various crises in the region, he said, adding, “while the issue of ISIL has not yet been resolved, new crises such as immigration have been created.”

Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with Italian government, some of these amicable ties date back to the great civilization existing between Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy, Larijani stated.

Such cultural convergence between Iran and Italy has a historical root, because, the two countries have established amicable and good relationship with each other in different periods, he highlighted.

Larijani seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to Italian government for expressing its sympathy with flood-stricken people of the country and also dispatching humanitarian aids in this field.

For his part, Vito Rosario Petrocelli, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Italy said, “Italian parliament is vehemently interested in boosting and enhancing bilateral ties with other countries such as Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Moreover, Italian MPs are seeking news ways in various fields which lead to the spread of peace, stability, independence and taciturnity in the region, he stressed.

Turning to organizing a constructive meeting between Italian and Iranian parliamentary delegations, he added, “in this meeting, we placed special emphasis on the commonalities existing between people of the two countries in historical and cultural terms.”

