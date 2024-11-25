Over 1,000 doctors, nurses killed in Gaza Strip since October

According to a government statement cited by WAFA, "Over 310 health workers in the enclave have been arrested, tortured and executed in jails."

"In addition, the Israeli army prohibits the import of medicines to the Gaza Strip and prevents visits by medical delegations and doctors. Hospitals remain a target for the Israeli army, which bombards, besieges and storms them, killing and wounding doctors and nurses," the document adds.

WAFA pointed out that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 44,211 since October 7, 2023, while another 104,567 people have suffered injuries.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

