Zvi Kogan, 28, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who went missing on Thursday, ran a kosher grocery store in the futuristic city of Dubai, where Zionists have flocked for commerce and tourism since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The statement from the country’s Interior Ministry offered no motive for the slaying of Zvi Kogan, according to AP.

The Interior Ministry statement identified the three men as Olimpi Tohirovic, 28, Mahmoud John Abdul Rahim 28, and Azizi Kamilovic, 33. The state-run WAM news agency carried images of the three men, their faces blurred. It did not say if charges had been filed against the men.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the three men had lawyers in the UAE. The Uzbek Consulate in Dubai did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the arrests.

SD/