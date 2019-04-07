Zarif warns Trump against dragging US into a quagmire by listing IRGC as terrorist

“Netanyahu Firsters who have long agitated for FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organization) designation of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region. In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his tweet on Sunday after it was announced that the US administration is expected to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as soon as the coming week.

“Donald Trump should know better than to be conned into another US disaster,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

