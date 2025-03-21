London Heathrow Airport closed because of fire, power outage

Warren Hu, a college student in New York, texted from aboard a plane that his flight was already over the Pacific when passengers were informed that the flight had to return to New York, the New York Times reported.

He had planned to visit his girlfriend in London. “I’m a bit surprised, but we can find a solution, so I’m trying to stay calm,” he said.

The ripple effect of the closure at Heathrow Airport is already being felt across Asia, where flights headed to Heathrow had already taken off.

Some flights from Singapore’s Changi Airport were diverted to London Gatwick and other European airports, according to FlightRadar24. The next flight scheduled to take off from Changi, a Singapore Airlines one, was canceled, the report added.

