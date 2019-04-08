Judiciary Chief calls on Iranian bodies to counteract US’ blacklisting IRGC

“US’ measure is not valid among the international community but in case Americans do as decided, Iranian affiliated bodies, including the foreign ministry and Supreme National Security Council, must counteract,” Raeisi said in a meeting with senior judiciary officials.

Wall Street Journal claimed that US officials were to designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The move was to be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group, the report said.

