Referring to his country’s efforts to reinforce joint banking ties and re-opening Iran-Switzerland banking channel, Lightner informed that the common banking relations will increase, soon.

“Switzerland has always had proper banking ties with Iran and the US embargo on Iran should not restrict them,” the envoy said.

Hemmati, for his part, underlined that Iran will seek expansion of banking ties with other countries regardless of the US pressures.

