Mar 21, 2025, 10:32 AM

Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Thousands of people gathered at Istanbul’s city hall for a second night Thursday to rally against the arrest of the city’s mayor, which many see as a politically driven attempt to remove a key rival of President Erdogan.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested in a dawn raid on his residence on Wednesday over alleged corruption and terror links, escalating a crackdown on opposition figures and dissenting voices. Several other prominent figures, including two district mayors, were also detained, AP reported. 

The detention of the popular opposition leader deepened concerns over democracy and sparked protests in Istanbul and elsewhere, despite road closures and a four-day ban on demonstrations in the city.

It also caused a shockwave in the financial market, triggering temporary halts in trading on Wednesday to prevent panic selling, the report added. 

