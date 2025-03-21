Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested in a dawn raid on his residence on Wednesday over alleged corruption and terror links, escalating a crackdown on opposition figures and dissenting voices. Several other prominent figures, including two district mayors, were also detained, AP reported.

The detention of the popular opposition leader deepened concerns over democracy and sparked protests in Istanbul and elsewhere, despite road closures and a four-day ban on demonstrations in the city.

It also caused a shockwave in the financial market, triggering temporary halts in trading on Wednesday to prevent panic selling, the report added.

MA/PR