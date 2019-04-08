Govt. committed to swift compensation for flood losses

The Council of Ministers convened on Sunday evening, where ministries of interior, energy, health, roads and urban development, and agriculture updated the president on the current situation in areas hit by the recent devastating floods.

President Rouhani, who chaired the session, expressed gratitude to the disaster management taskforce, all executive organs, the Red Crescent Society, Army, IRGC and popular forces, as well as the IRIB for helping the people in the flood-hit areas.

He also said that the recent floods were unprecedented in the history of Iran, and added that the government is committed to providing swift compensation for flood-affected people across the country.

Rouhani also stressed that everybody’s cooperation in managing the situation in flood-hit areas was essential.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing devastating damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

