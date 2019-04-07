  1. Politics
7 April 2019 - 12:00

Bill to designate US forces as terrorists ready: Falahatpisheh

Bill to designate US forces as terrorists ready: Falahatpisheh

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said that double-urgency bill has been prepared to designate US military forces as terrorists.

“If Americans make this mistake and put IRGC in terror list, this double-urgency bill will be approved in the Iranian Parliament,” the senior MP told MNA today.

Trump confessed that ISIL has been established by the United States, Falahatpisheh noted, adding that armed forces of Iran defeated these terrorists.

The remarks came after a report by the Wall Street Journal which claimed that US officials will designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The move could be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group.

 “If IRGC is placed on America’s list of terrorist groups, we will put that country’s military on the terror blacklist besides Daesh [ISIL],” Falahatpisheh had tweeted Saturday.

MAH/4583438

News Code 143837

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News