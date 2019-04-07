Bill to designate US forces as terrorists ready: Falahatpisheh

“If Americans make this mistake and put IRGC in terror list, this double-urgency bill will be approved in the Iranian Parliament,” the senior MP told MNA today.

Trump confessed that ISIL has been established by the United States, Falahatpisheh noted, adding that armed forces of Iran defeated these terrorists.

The remarks came after a report by the Wall Street Journal which claimed that US officials will designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The move could be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group.

“If IRGC is placed on America’s list of terrorist groups, we will put that country’s military on the terror blacklist besides Daesh [ISIL],” Falahatpisheh had tweeted Saturday.

