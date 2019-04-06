  1. Politics
Iran to designate US forces as terrorists if Washington blacklists IRGC: senior MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said that Iran will strike back at any move for blacklisting Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

In a Saturday tweet, the senior lawmaker wrote, “If IRGC is placed on America’s list of terrorist groups, we will put that country’s military on the terror blacklist besides Daesh [ISIL].”

The remarks came after a report by the Wall Street Journal which claimed that US officials will designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The move could be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group.

