‘Golnesa’ nominated in an intl. French festival

Written by Vida Salehi, the movie is about Golmammad and Golnesa, a young Afghan couple, who are illegal immigrants, working in a traditional brick making kiln in Iran. Following the events happening to them, their lives undergo changes.

Saeed Dakh, Masoud Mohammadi, Ali Mohammad Radmanesh, Yeganeh Rjabi and Saghi Zinati are the actors of the movie.

In October 2018, ‘Golnesa’ won the Best Feature Film award at Global Nonviolent Film Festival in the US, which was an on-line film Festival and the most important and renowned nonviolent film festival in the world.

At the same time, it also made it into the international competition program of the 3rd Slemani International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

