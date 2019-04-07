  1. Iran
7 April 2019 - 15:18

‘Reza’ to vie at Beijing Intl. Filmfest

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian movie ‘Reza’ written and directed by Alireza Motamedi is to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, where 261 films are set to be screened.

The movie narrates the life of a man named Reza, a divorced guy trying to adopt to his new life after divorce while he finds a new romance. He is an author and starts writing a story about his ancestors who years ago immigrated to the historic city of Isfahan. His story begins with a hundred-year-old man, abandoned by his family and left to die in the desert.

Alireza Motamedi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Solmaz Ghani, Setareh Pesyani, Afsar Asadi and Nasim Mirzadeh are in the cast.

The international film festival is set to run April 13-20 at venues across the Chinese capital.

