2 Iranian documentaries to vie at 2018 Slemani filmfest.

The 3rd edition of Slemani International Film Festival, scheduled for October 10-16 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, will screen five feature-length documentary films in the main international competition section.

‘Song of God’ by Aref Mohammadi and ‘I Stay’ by Fatemeh Mazrban represent Iran at the feature-length documentary lineup. The three other films in this section include ‘The Scars of Dictatorship in the Life of an Actor’ by Rosa Berardo from Brazil; ‘Wounded Gold’ by Mustafa Hadzibrahimovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina; and ‘Armanli’ by Noura Gamal from Egypt.

The festival will also screen three Iranian features, including ‘Three Faces’ by Jafar Panahi , ‘No Date, No Signature’ by Vahid Jalilvand, and ‘Golnesa’ by Sattar Chamanigol.

The jury members of the Slemani International Film Festival will present 14 “Golden Pine” awards and a cash prize to the best feature, best international film, best director, best screenplay, and best film participating in the international and Kurdish sections of the festival.

