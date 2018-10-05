  1. Culture
2 Iranian documentaries to vie at 2018 Slemani filmfest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Two Iranian feature-length documentary films have made it into the international competition program of the 3rd Slemani International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The 3rd edition of Slemani International Film Festival, scheduled for October 10-16 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, will screen five feature-length documentary films in the main international competition section.

‘Song of God’ by Aref Mohammadi and ‘I Stay’ by Fatemeh Mazrban represent Iran at the feature-length documentary lineup. The three other films in this section include ‘The Scars of Dictatorship in the Life of an Actor’ by Rosa Berardo from Brazil; ‘Wounded Gold’ by Mustafa Hadzibrahimovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina; and ‘Armanli’ by Noura Gamal from Egypt.

The festival will also screen three Iranian features, including ‘Three Faces’ by Jafar Panahi , ‘No Date, No Signature’ by Vahid Jalilvand, and ‘Golnesa’ by Sattar Chamanigol.

The jury members of the Slemani International Film Festival will present 14 “Golden Pine” awards and a cash prize to the best feature, best international film, best director, best screenplay, and best film participating in the international and Kurdish sections of the festival.

