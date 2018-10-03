3rd Slemani Intl. Filmfest. to screen 3 Iranian features

The 3rd edition of Slemani International Film Festival, scheduled for October 10-16 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, will screen 16 feature films in the main competition section of "World Cinema".

The lineup includes three titles from Iran:

"Three Faces" by Jafar Panahi

"No Date, No Signature" by Vahid Jalilvand

"Golnesa" by Sattar Chamanigol

‘No Date, No Signature’ has been selected as Iran’s submission for a foreign-language Academy Award in 2019.

The drama narrates the story of a forensic pathologist Dr. Kaveh Nariman (played by Amir Aghaei), a principled and virtuous man, who gets involved in an accident and faces a dilemma of whether he is responsible for the death of a child or if the cause of death is unrelated to his doing.

Meanwhile, Sattar Chamanigol’s debut feature ‘Golnesa’ has recently won the Best Feature Film award at Global Nonviolent Film Festival in the US.

‘Golnesa’ narrates the story is about Golmammad and ‘Golnesa’, a young Afghan couple, who are illegal immigrants and are working in a traditional brick making kiln. Following the events happening to them, their lives undergo certain changes.

The jury members of the Slemani International Film Festival will present 14 “Golden Pine” and a cash prize to the best feature best international film, best director, best screenplay, best movie, best movie that are participating in the international and Kurdish sections of the festival.

