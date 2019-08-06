‘Golnesa’ goes to Middlebury New Filmmakers in US

The Iranian feature will be screened during the opening day of the festival on August 22, 2019.

‘Gonesa’ narrates the story of 'Golmammad' and ‘Golnesa’, a young Afghan couple, who are illegal immigrants and are working in a traditional brick making kiln. Following the events happening to them, their lives undergo certain changes.

Chamanigol’s debut has also taken part at the 40th Durban International Film Festival in South Africa, and the 3rd R.E.D International Film Festival (RIFF) in Norway. It also won the Best Feature Film award at Global Nonviolent Film Festival in the US.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival seeks out “compelling and memorable stories about underrepresented communities,” and encourages “risk taking and boundary breaking in the films” that it selects.

The festival is dedicated to showcasing the outstanding work of first and second time filmmakers, according to the event’s website.

The 2019 MNFF will roll out August 22-25, across five screens in Middlebury, Vermont.

