‘Golnesa’ wins best feature film title at Global Nonviolent Filmfest.

‘Golnesa’ narrates the story is about Golmammad and ‘Golnesa’, a young Afghan couple, who are illegal immigrants and are working in a traditional brick making kiln. Following the events happening to them, their lives undergo certain changes.

Global Nonviolent Film Festival (previously known as Brasov International Film Festival & Market) is an on-line film Festival and the most important and renowned nonviolent film festival in the world. The 2018 and 7th edition of the Festival took place September 20-30.

LR/4419046