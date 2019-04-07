'Lotus' goes to 18th Beirut Filmfest.

In its 14th international screening, Iranian documentary ‘Lotus’ by Mohammadreza Vatandoust will take part at the competition section of the 18th edition of Beirut international Film Festival in Lebanon.

In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The film has won the ‘Artistic Vision Award’ at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in US, and received a number of nominations in other international film festivals.

The 18th Beirut International Film Festival will take place from the 22nd to the 28th of April 2019.

MS