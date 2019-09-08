‘Golnesa’ wins award of excellence at Accolade Global Film Comp.

Written by Vida Salehi, ‘Gonesa’ narrates the story of 'Golmammad' and ‘Golnesa’, a young Afghan couple, who are illegal immigrants and are working in a traditional brick making kiln. Following the events happening to them, their lives undergo certain changes.

Established in 2003, Accolade Global Film Competition is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality shorts and new media. The Accolade promotes award winners through press releases to over 40,000 filmmakers, industry contacts and additional international media/distribution outlets.

The Iranian feature has been screened during the opening day of the 5th edition of Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in the US on August 22, 2019. The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival seeks out “compelling and memorable stories about underrepresented communities,” and encourages “risk taking and boundary breaking in the films” that it selects.The festival was dedicated to showcasing the outstanding work of first and second time filmmakers, according to the event’s website.

In October 2018, ‘Golnesa’ won the Best Feature Film award at Global Nonviolent Film Festival in the US, which was an on-line film Festival and the most important and renowned nonviolent film festival in the world.

