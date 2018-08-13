Canada’s Regina filmfest. to screen 10 Iranian titles

Iranian feature films ‘The Human Comedy’ by Mohammad Hadi Karimi and ‘21 Days Later’ by Mohammadreza Kheradmandan will take part in the main competition section of the 4th Regina International Film Festival in Canada.

Short animated piece ‘The Fox’ by Sadegh Javadi and ‘The Last Class’ by Mohammad Kheimehgahi and ‘Endless’ by Maryam Zahirimehr will have their world premiere at the Canadian festival.

Other Iranian films to compete at the event include ‘Balance’ by Baran Rostami, ‘Reporter’ and ‘Mother’ by Mohamadreza Kheradmandan, ‘Are You volleyball?!’ by Mohammad Bakhshi, as well as Sattar Chamanigol’s debut feature ‘Golnesa’.

The 4th Regina International Film Festival is scheduled for 14-18 August 2018 in Canada.

MS