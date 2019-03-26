“Production” should be boosted to prevent goods smuggling

Moreover, quality of domestically-produced products should be increased significantly, he added.

In an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) correspondent, he pointed to the impact of prevention of smuggling products in realizing objectives of the motto of current year entitled ‘Boosting Production’ and added, “principally, smuggling occurs for the supply of goods that are needed in society. In other words, ill phenomenon of smuggling happens at the time that needs of people are not met well due to the shortage of goods and/or low quality of domestically-produced products.”

Domestic production should be increased in order to prevent smuggling goods, he said, reiterating, “in addition, quality of products should be ameliorated considerably. Once needs of people are met in the country, smuggling volume of products will be eradicated.”

He pointed to the culturalization and dissemination of information with regard to the use of domestic products instead of foreign ones and added, “raising public awareness in the field of consumption of domestic products will both reduce imports and smuggling volume to a great extent.”

He called on responsible officials to deal with smuggling seriously in line with “boosting production” as emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2019).

