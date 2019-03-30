Rouhani calls on all apparatuses to help domestic production in line with Leader’s guidelines

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani held separate meeting with ministers of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mohammad Shariatmadari, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Dehnamaki, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi on Saturday.

According to the report, the ministers briefed the president on the performances of their ministries during last year and their plans and programs for the current year.

The president, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the ministers for their efforts and services, giving guidelines to them to improve the performances of their ministries.

President Rouhani also in separate meetings called on the all apparatuses to help boost production in line with Leader’s guidelines.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his Nowruz message named the new Persian year of 1398, which began on March 21, 2019, ‘boosting domestic production” and stressed helping the domestic production as a pivotal issue of the Persian New Year.

KI/IRN83259668