Zarif to Trump: Iranians never submit to pressure

"Donald Trump is grasping at every straw to portray his failed Iran policy as a success. Only thing proven is that he rejoices over the misery that he thinks he has imposed on ordinary Iranians. Like his predecessors, he will learn that Iranians never submit to pressure," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, in response to US president's latest tweet, bragging about the success of his anti-Iran sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on a visit to southwestern Khuzestan province described the US sanctions as violating international rules and regulations, adding “a racist, lawbreaking, and war-mongering group has obtained position in the White House.”

