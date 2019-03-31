  1. Politics
31 March 2019 - 19:44

Zarif to Trump: Iranians never submit to pressure

Zarif to Trump: Iranians never submit to pressure

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to US president's latest tweet on Iran, stressing that the Iranians will never bow to Trump's sanctioning policy.

"Donald Trump is grasping at every straw to portray his failed Iran policy as a success. Only thing proven is that he rejoices over the misery that he thinks he has imposed on ordinary Iranians. Like his predecessors, he will learn that Iranians never submit to pressure," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, in response to  US president's latest tweet, bragging about the success of his anti-Iran sanctions. 

Meanwhile, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on a visit to southwestern Khuzestan province described the US sanctions as violating international rules and regulations, adding “a racist, lawbreaking, and war-mongering group has obtained position in the White House.”

KI/4579232

News Code 143707
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News