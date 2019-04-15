  1. Economy
Currency Fund for Iranian Expatriates says ready to invest in Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) –The Director General of Currency Fund for Iranian Expatriates Amir Soozanchi says the fund is ready to cooperate and invest in Iran, especially in southern Hormozgan province.

The Currency Fund for Iranian Expatriates, which is based on Kish island in the Persian Gulf, is ready for any kind of cooperation and investment in line with its aim of the country development of our beloved Iran, the Director General of the Fund Amir Soozanchi said in the 3rd International Investment Opportunities in Hormozgan Province on Monday.

“We the Iranian expatriate’s community love our country very much and we are currently conducting 12 infrastructure projects across the country,” Soozanchi underscored.

The 3rd International Investment Opportunities in Hormozgan Province kicked off today with the participation of 500 people from inside and outside Iran in the capital city of the southern province.

