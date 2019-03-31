Rouhani stressed boosting domestic production in Sat. meeting

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani held separate meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mohammad Shariatmadari, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Dehnamaki, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi on Saturday.

During the yesterday’s meetings, President Rouhani called on the all apparatuses to help domestic production in line with Leader’s guidelines as he outlined in the new year's message.

Today, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters that his meeting with president “focused on the Foreign Ministry’s programs for the year 1398 (which began on March 21),” adding that “during the meeting the president emphasized foreign policy’s assistance to boosting production, reducing the effects of sanctions, special relations with the neighbors and key [trade] partners, as well as the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.”

