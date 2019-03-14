Visit to Iraq a turning point in bilateral ties: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking at Mehrabad Airport upon arrival in Tehran late on Wednesday, Rouhani described the visit as a promising turning point in the relations between the two countries, adding that "no power and third state can divide the great Iranian and Iraqi nations and governments.”

Rouhani noted that highly important issues such implementation of the 1975 Treaty and the expeditious dredging of Arvand Rud -- the border river -- had been addressed during the meetings with senior Iraqi officials.

Highlighting the thriving tourism industry between the two countries, he added that free visas for the tourists and pilgrims to both countries have also been stressed during the trip.

This can bear positive cultural, economic and even political results for both sides, he noted.

Rouhani further said that "we also reached agreements in different fields of energy, electricity, oil and gas and held talk over cooperating other fields such as technical and engineering services.”

"Regarding the regional security issues, we reached good agreements and the two countries have similar views about it," he highlighted.

The President also referred to the signing of five memoranda of understanding between the two countries and said, "in our meetings with Iraqi officials, both sides stressed that the good bilateral relations should be expanded to trilateral and multilateral relations."

MNA/Presdient.ir