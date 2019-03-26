  1. Politics
26 March 2019 - 13:57

Leader condoles death of people in Shiraz devastating flood

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Following the devastating flood in Shiraz, Fars province, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of victims and called for responsible officials to make their utmost efforts in rendering relief and rescue services to the injured.

For this purpose, the Leader released a message of condolences to Shiraz Friday prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Dejkam which comes as follows:

“The regretful incident of devastating flood in Shiraz, which led to the death of many people during Nowruz holidays (Iranian New Year) made me mournful. I cordially request you to convey my message of condolences to the bereaved families of victims of this tragic incident and wish for the speedy recovery. I have requested all responsible bodies and organizations to make their utmost efforts for alleviating problems facing flood-hit people. I also instructed the authorities to fulfill their assignments regarding the incident with resolution and speed.”

The downpour devastating flood in the city of Shiraz claimed lives of 19 civilians and some 74 people injured.

