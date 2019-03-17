Iran wants close ties with all its neighbors: Rouhani

He made the remarks on Sunday while addressing the people of Kangan in Bushehr province, southern Iran.

“If we have some problems with some of our neighbors, they themselves have started the issue because we want to develop good and intimate relations with them,” he added.

“We are all Muslims in this region and our goal should be to develop the region,” he highlighted.

He also touched upon his recent three-day visit to Iraq, noting that Tehran-Baghdad relations are not just ties between two governments, but relations between two nations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani then said that the nation’s participation in Islamic Revolution anniversary rallies showed that they will not give in to the pressures of enemies.

Enemies hoped that they could depart the Iranian nation from the Revolution and Islam but people have accepted these pressures and gave a negative response to enemies with a loud voice, Rouhani added.

MAH/4569905