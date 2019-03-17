Iran, Mexico confer on development of mutual parliamentary ties

Referring the old common relations between the two sides, the Iranian envoy underlined the significance of bilateral parliamentary ties as a means to fortify and improve other types of common relations and said that exchanging parliamentary delegations would facilitate reaching the set targets.

The Mexican official, for his part, welcomed expansion of ties with Iran and announced the Senate’s full support for the issue.

“Mexico is a big supporter of multilateralism in the world and Iran plays an important international role in this subject," Guadarram said.

