  1. Politics
17 March 2019 - 16:05

Iran, Mexico confer on development of mutual parliamentary ties

Iran, Mexico confer on development of mutual parliamentary ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Mexico Mohammad-Taghi Hosseini and Mexico’s President of the Senate of the Republic Martí Batres Guadarram, the two sides discussed ways to reinforce common parliamentary ties.

Referring the old common relations between the two sides, the Iranian envoy underlined the significance of bilateral parliamentary ties as a means to fortify and improve other types of common relations and said that exchanging parliamentary delegations would facilitate reaching the set targets.

The Mexican official, for his part, welcomed expansion of ties with Iran and announced the Senate’s full support for the issue.

“Mexico is a big supporter of multilateralism in the world and Iran plays an important international role in this subject," Guadarram said.

HJ/ISN 7122613794

News Code 143483

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News