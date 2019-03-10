Iranian parl. official hails long-standing, important relations with Japan

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Japan’s Ambassador to Tehran Mitsugu Saito met in Tehran on Sunday on the 90th anniversary of start of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan, according to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA'.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian Parliament welcomes enhancing parliamentary and political relations between Iran and Japan.

The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs further expressed hope that the bilateral parliamentary relations between the two Asian countries would enhance to higher levels.

He also said that the Joint Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Iranian Parliament welcomes exchange of visits with their Japanese counterparts.

Japan’s ambassador to Tehran, for his part, referred to long-standing good relations between the two countries, adding “Tokyo welcomes the development of political, economic and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Mitsugu Saito also pointed to the visit of the Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani to his country, stressing “the Japanese embassy in Tehran will spare no efforts to implement parliamentary agreements reached in talks between Iranian parliament speaker with the Japanese authorities.”

The two sides also emphasized the importance of expanding economic relations and business cooperation between the two countries.

